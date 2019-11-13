Herbert J. "Jerry" Liston
Herbert J. "Jerry" Liston, age 91, passed away November 11, 2019.
He was born in Rockford, Ill., on December 23, 1927, to the late Herbert and Josephine Liston. Jerry retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Gary Liston; sister, Dorothy Black.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna Liston; son, Dan Liston; grandchildren, Dylan Liston and Amanda Liston; great-grandson, DJ Liston; sister-in-law, Mary Liston.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 12 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Grange Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
