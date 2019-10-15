Ann C. Logan
Ann C. Logan, 69, of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., passed away October 8, 2019, in a Fond du Lac nursing home.
She was born April 2, 1950, in St. Paul, Minn., to Robert and Jean (Thurston) Holt. On September 4, 1971, she married Dale W. Logan in Alexandria, Minn. Ann graduated from Morris High School in Minnesota and then attended South Dakota State University where she earned a BA in Art and a MA in Speech.
In addition to operating a decorating business with her husband in Sioux Falls, S.D., Ann worked as a high school teacher. She taught for several school districts during her career including Norwalk High School in Norwalk, Iowa, Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa, and Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs. Ann loved teaching and was proud of her students and their accomplishments. Ann was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, and loved painting pumpkins in the fall. She also enjoyed travelling, particularly to Ireland and Disney.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janet Salisbury; father-in-law, Edgar Logan; and her beloved furry friend, Tully.
Survivors include her husband; son, Christopher Logan; daughter, Tahna (James) Evers, all of Sturgeon Bay; 3 grandsons, Gannon, Braden, and Landon Evers; sister, Margaret (Alan) Lichty, of Rochester, Minn.; brother, Robert (Judy) Holt, Jr., of Anoka, Minn.; brother-in-law, Bill Salisbury, of Roseville, Minn.; mother-in-law, Dorothy Logan, of Sturgeon Bay; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Christ the King Episcopal Church in Sturgeon Bay with one hour of visitation at the church prior to the service.
