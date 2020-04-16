Tanya Sue Long Tanya Sue Long, age 66, passed away April 14, 2020, and was born July 29, 1953. She is survived by husband, Terry Long; sons, Damien (Melissa) Townsend, Jake (Heather) Townsend; grandchildren, Riley, Kaylee and Lane Townsend; sister, Terri; brothers, Lloyd and Rob. A private family service will be held.

