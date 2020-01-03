Alice Lopez
Alice Lopez, of Brownsville, Texas, entered into eternal life, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the age of 94. She will be greatly missed.
Alice was born to Encarnacion Castillo and Tomasa Ramirez in Brownsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Joe C. Lopez; 3 sisters, Concepcion Martinez, Felipa Acosta, Maria Gracia; 1 brother, Jose Castillo.
She is survived by her loving children, Tomas Lopez (Gayle), Frank Lopez and his wife, Joe Lopez, Jr. (Phyllis) and Gloria Castle (Gary). Also, to treasure many memories are her siblings; Adan Castillo, Eva Rivas, Tano Castillo; her 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and extended family members.
To respect her wishes, there are no local services at this time, cremation will follow. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home and Cremations, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.
