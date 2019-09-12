Mary Ellen Lovell
Mary Ellen Lovell, age 83, of Nashville, Tenn., passed away August 30, 2019.
Mary Ellen (Mahoney), was born in Council Bluffs. She attended St. Francis School, and Radiology training, before working at the hospital in Harlan, Iowa, and The Cogley Clinic in Council Bluffs. Mary Ellen married Jerry Lovell, in 1960, and they were married for 57 years. She worked as an X-Ray technician for many years, was an active member of her church and member of numerous volunteer organizations.
Mary Ellen is survived by her son, David; her grandchildren, Ellie, Jack, Nathanial and Conroy; numerous nieces and nephews; and a wide circle of dear friends.
Recitation of the Rosary, Friday, 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Family and friends to meet at St. Joseph Cemetery for a graveside service and burial, at 10 a.m., with Rev. Paul Monahan, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to an educational scholarship program.
