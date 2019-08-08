Marvin Eli Ludwick
Marvin Ludwick, age 89, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away August 6, 2019.
He was born on June 22, 1930, to Marvin, Sr., and Marguerite Ludwick in Omaha, Neb. Marvin was a veteran serving in the United States Navy Reserve from 1947 to 1952, during the Korean conflict. Marvin was employed at Chicago Northwestern Railroad before he retired.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Velma, of 57 years; 2 brothers, Gene and Richard; an infant sister, Janet; and 2 sons, Ron and Rob.
Marvin is survived by his wife, JoAnn Ludwick; his children, Don (Sharon) Ludwick, Deb (Charlie) Tucker, Dave (Deb) Ludwick; 2 daughter-in-laws, Deb Ludwick and Vickie Ludwick; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, on Saturday, from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Council Bluffs. The family will direct memorials.
