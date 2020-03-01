Larry P. Lustgraaf "LPL"
Larry P. Lustgraaf "LPL," age 80 years, passed away February 29, 2020, in Council Bluffs.
Larry was born in Neola, Iowa, on May 14, 1939, to the late Ferdinand and Genevieve (Shotwell) Lustgraaf. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School and worked for K.C. Peterson Construction before establishing LPL's Restaurant and Bar in 1993.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Elaine, Joanne, Regina Cooter, Mary Lou Wrinkle, Raymond and Paul Lustgraaf.
Larry is survived by his children, Tom, and wife DaNah Lustgraaf, of Council Bluffs, Lori Lustgraaf, Walt Lustgraaf, both of Papillion, Julie Aken, and husband Alan, Chandler, Ariz..; 4 grandchildren Kyla, Emily, Luke and Olivia; sisters, Sharon Gray, of Council Bluffs, Norma Miller; brothers Phil, and wife Janis Lustgraaf, all of Crescent, Iowa, Kenny Lustgraaf, Shreveport, La.; many many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation, Friday, March. 6th, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service, Saturday, March 7th, 10 a.m., all at funeral home. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Neola, Iowa. Luncheon and fellowship at 1 p.m. at LPL's in Council Bluffs.
