Raymond T. Lustgraaf
Raymond T. Lustgraaf, age 86, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Ray was born July 29, 1933, in Neola, Iowa, to the late Ferdinand and Genevieve (Shotwell) Lustgraaf. He attended school at St. Peter's and St. Francis in Council Bluffs. Ray married Dolores Jones on September 6, 1952. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. Ray worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 40 years retiring in 1992. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church since 1944.
Ray was one of the original founders of the Piston Poppers Car Club in the 1950's. He enjoyed playing any kind of cards and looked forward to his weekly poker game which met for over 30 years. Watching NASCAR and old black and white westerns were a favorite past time. Ray especially loved get-togethers with his family and friends and delighted in giving anyone he met an especially hard time in jest-he never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Dolores Lustgraaf in 2011; son-in-law, John Girmus; brother, Paul Lustgraaf; sisters, Elaine, Joanne, Regina and Mary Lou.
Ray is survived by his children, Kay Girmus, Michael Lustgraaf, Tim (Lisa) Lustgraaf, Sheila (Zafer) Bulduk, all of Council Bluffs; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth Lustgraaf, of Shreveport, La., Phil (Janice) Lustgraaf, Norma Miller, all of Crescent, Iowa, Larry Lustgraaf, Sharon Gray, both of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews.
Wake service, Monday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at Kottas Hall, at St. Peter's Church. The family will direct memorial contributions.
