Cheryl D. (Ball) Maaske
Cheryl D. Maaske, 81 years old, went to live with the Lord, on Monday, August 5, 2019.
A celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Highlands United Methodist Church, Bella Vista, AR 72715 or the American Diabetes Association.
