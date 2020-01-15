Beverly D. MacCallum
Beverly D. MacCallum, age 69, passed away January 11, 2020.
She was born in Omaha, Neb., on June 11, 1950, to the late Samuel and Hazel (Looper) Hicks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Douglas MacCallum; brother, Gary Hicks.
Beverly is survived by her children, DeeDee Davidson (Tony Coco) and Josh MacCallum (Jenna); siblings, Betty McDowell (Tim), Barbara Warren, Phyllis Brink, Lindi Daniels (Don), Brenda Way (John); 4 grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
