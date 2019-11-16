Gretchen M. Maertens
Gretchen M. Maertens, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 14, 2019, at Risen Son Christian Village.
She was born October 12, 1926, in Council Bluffs, to the late Russell A. and Mildred H. (Pischel) Wingate. Gretchen graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1945, and was then united in marriage to Leo E. Maertens, on March 7, 1946, in Hiawatha, Kan. Gretchen worked for Boys Town and then Equitable Life Insurance Company. She was a volunteer for the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, as well as other organizations. Gretchen belonged to St. John's United Church of Christ, was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and Mobile Nobelettes of Tangier Shrine in Omaha, Neb.
In addition to her parents, Gretchen was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Leo; sister, Delores Eivins.
She is survived by her son, John Maertens and Sue, of Council Bluffs; grandson, Steve Maertens and wife Kathi, of Mesa, Ariz.; great-grandson, Patrick Maertens and girlfriend Whitney Wichman, of Mesa; nephew, Cliff Smith and wife Marsha, of Texas; and close family friend, Linda Doremus, of Council Buffs.
Order of Eastern Star service, conducted by Chapter #441, Monday, 4 p.m., with visitation to follow until 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Family and friends to meet at Cedar Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., for a graveside service and burial. Memorials may be offered to the family.
