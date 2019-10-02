William "Bill" Magers
William "Bill" Magers, died September 30, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa, after a long courageous battle with illness. He was born October 27, 1939, in rural Henderson to LeRoy and Lois (Fritcher) Magers. Bill served his country by joining the Army after graduating high school. Bill was a Master Porsche/ Audi/Saab Mechanic; he loved working on cars and all animals. Bill dedicated his life to loving and adoring his daughter, Shelly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard "Topper" Magers.
In addition to his loving daughter, Shelly, of Council Bluffs, Bill is survived by his brother, Bob Magers, of Council Bluffs; sister, Deloma Allensworth and her husband, Dick, of Emerson, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family asks for memorials to be made to the Nebraska Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.