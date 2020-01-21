Alicia
Margaret
Mahoney
Alicia Margaret Mahoney, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 17, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home.
She was born July 30, 1926, in rural Harrison County, Iowa, to the late Cornelious John and Elizabeth (Wakehouse) McHugh. Alicia graduated from Pisgah High School in 1943. She was employed in Council Bluffs at Taffe Drug Store and also volunteered at Mercy Hospital. In June 21, 1949, Alicia was united in marriage to Marion Elisha Mahoney at St. Francis Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, by Father Joseph Devlin.
Alicia was preceded in death by Marion on January 8, 1989. The couple were blessed with 2 sons Mike and Pat (Rosemary). The Mahoney's are members of St. Patricks Church where Alicia was a member of the Altar Society.
Survivors include her children, Mike, of Council Bluffs, Pat and wife Rosemary, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Adam and wife Brittany, Sean and Kristen Kelly, Jared and Jason Mahoney; great-grandchildren, Avery and Bennett Mahoney; sister-in-law, Ann McHugh, of Royal, Iowa. Alicia is also preceded in death by sisters, Cleta McHugh, of Denison, Iowa, Lucy Perry, of Mondamin, Iowa, Mildred Paseka, of Onawa, Iowa, Mabel Harris, of Blair, Neb., Theresa Topf, of Charter Oak, Iowa; brother, Lawrence, of Royal, and Clifford, of Whiting, Iowa.
Visitation, Thursday 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m., all at St. Patrick's Church, in Council Bluffs. Luncheon will follow the Mass. Interment following the luncheon, at Magnolia Iowa Cemetery. Memorials to St. Albert School preferred.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.