Bruce Varley Main
Bruce Varley Main, passed away November 24, 2019.
He was born on July 19, 1966, and was preceded in death by his father, Robert Main; mother, Alice Main; brothers, Skip Main, Thomas Huffman, Kailin Main, Sr., Shawn Main; sister, Diane Rush; and grandson, Michael Main, Jr.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Kelly L Main; son, Michael Main and wife Mandi Main; daughter, Desarae Carroll and husband Mike Carroll; sons, Ryan Kiley, Josh Medford and wife Ashley Medford; daughter, Starla Main; grandchildren, Michael Carroll, Fayth Carroll, Dominick Carroll, McKenna Main, Mason Main, Bryson and Morgan Medford; brothers, John Huffman and wife Song, Robert L. Main, Mark Main and wife Lori; sisters, Paula Kadel and husband Gregg, Linda Hayes and husband Mike, Cheryl Jordan, Jill Bever and husband Mike, Marsha Byrd and Debra Fulton.
Visitation, Monday, December 2, 2019, 10 a.m., to 12 p.m., followed by Funeral service at 12 p.m., both at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment, Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.