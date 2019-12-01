Sheila Diane Main
Sheila Diane Main, age 56, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away November 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.
She was born December 7, 1962, to Thomas and Pamela (Hansen) Main. She graduated from TJ High School in 1981, and attended college before moving to Las Vegas in 1998. Sheila was an animal rescuer, and especially loved her cats.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Main in 2016; grandparents, Harold and Vera Flenker Hansen, Dewey and Marguerite Main. Sheila is survived by her mother, Pam Main, of Council Bluffs; brother, Tom (Teri) Main, of Canton, Ga.; niece, Shannon; nephew, Travis; aunts, Nancy (Pat) McMullen, Jack (Donna) Main, Beverly Main; former husband, Randy Watts; significant other, Steve Hopper.
Visitation, Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial service at 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Inurnment, Cedar lawn Cemetery, followed by a luncheon in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Memorials are suggested to the family for animal rescue.
