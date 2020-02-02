Lillie Louise Manhart
Lillie Louise Manhart, age 97, passed away January 29, 2020.
She was born on September 28, 1922, to the late Clement and Lillie (Whitmore) Clark, in Chappell, Neb. Lillie graduated from Beebeetown High School with the class of 1940. She was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Council Bluffs. She volunteered at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital and the Historic General Dodge House.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Manhart; her sisters, Fern Hamilton, Jennie Hansen, Florence Cave; brothers, Earl Clark and Darrell Clark.
Lillie is survived by her sons, Jim Manhart (Patty), Lynn Manhart (Martina Hendrix); grandchildren, Mary Jane Myers (Max), James Paul Manhart, Jesse Manhart, Lauren Manhart (Jeff Nuzum); great-grandchildren, Max and Alex Myers; a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial service is Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice or First Congregational Church.
