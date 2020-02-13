Paul Mann
Paul Mann, age 97, was born October 25, 1922, and passed away February 10, 2020.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sadie Mann; siblings, Isadore, Sol, Herman, and Reva; children, Tammy and Craig.
He is survived by wife of 73 years, Lois Mann; children, Greg (Jeanne) Mann, Ryan (Jena) Mann, Shari Mann; his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be, Thursday, 11 a.m., at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, 1350 E. Pierce St., Council Bluffs, IA.
