Paul Mann

Paul Mann, age 97, was born October 25, 1922, and passed away February 10, 2020.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sadie Mann; siblings, Isadore, Sol, Herman, and Reva; children, Tammy and Craig.

He is survived by wife of 73 years, Lois Mann; children, Greg (Jeanne) Mann, Ryan (Jena) Mann, Shari Mann; his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be, Thursday, 11 a.m., at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, 1350 E. Pierce St., Council Bluffs, IA.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Mann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.