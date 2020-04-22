Randal Allen Marshall, 70, passed away April 20, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1949, to the late George and Phyllis (Parker) Marshall, in Council Bluffs. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, George and Phyllis Marshall. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Marshall; children, Racquel Kirkeby (Cortland), Ginger Larson (Trent), Aaron Marshall (Sara) and Jordan Marshall (Michelle); step-children, Joe Himes (Merilee), Beau Himes (Ana), Andy Himes (Ashley) and Heather Ethington (Matt); 12 grandchildren; brothers, Steven Marshall and Jeff Marshall; a host of other relatives and friends. Private family graveside service, Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., in Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family.

