Donna M. Mase
Donna M. Mase, age 87, of Council Bluffs, passed away June 28, 2019, at her home.
Donna was born May 8, 1932, in Eau Clair, Wis., to the late Leo S. and Dorothy E. (Otto) Bonnin. She graduated high school in 1949. Donna was a secretary and receptionist for Midwest Eye Care for 11 years. She was very adventurous. At age 55 she sold her house, car and belongings and moved to R.I., to become a nanny. Three years later she moved to Sharon, Mass., to nanny a family for 16 additional years. Donna loved to play cards, socialize, complete crossword puzzles-yes-in ink! She loved to shop and looked perfect all the time. Her top, earrings and jewelry always matched, she was a very striking lady. Donna showed us about life, loving, caring and was very nurturing. She touched everyone with her love and her life and will be greatly missed, but forever in our hearts, never forgotten! Donna was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond W. Mase in 1970; son, Jason Mase in 2017; brother, Dale Bonnin and brother-in-law, Dennis Steinke.
Donna is survived by her children, Melinda (Rick) McDermott, of Atlantic, Iowa, Mike (Denise) Mase, of Council Bluffs, Jeff Mase, of Atlantic, Julie (Stan) Naydo, of Fremont, Neb.; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister, Judy Steinke, of Chippewa Falls, Wis.; nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life visitation, Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Donna bequeathed her body to medical science and an inurnment of her ashes will be held at a later date in the Atlantic, Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
