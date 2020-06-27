Janice L. Massie, passed away June 24, 2020, and was born June 18, 1993. Janice was preceded in death by husband, Arthur; parents, Mildred and Richard Andrews; grandson, Jason Mengler; son-in-law, Richard Mengler; brothers, Howard, Bernard and Glen Andrews. She is survived by sons, James (MaeCile) and Randy (Shari) Massie; daughters, Susan Gilli and Joni Mengler; siblings, Dorothy Babe, Darrell (Bev) Andrews, Carol Michael and Bob Andrews; her many grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; her friends and loved ones. Visitation will be Sunday, June 28, 2020, 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral service, Monday, June 29, 2020, at 10 a.m., with interment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Massie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

