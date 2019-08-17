Serena D. "Dolly" Matteson
Serena D. Matteson, age 96, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Midlands Living Center.
Dolly was born on June 28, 1923, in Lancaster, Pa., to the late Paul and Rose (Mohler) Plasterer. Dolly served her country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Dolly married William Matteson on June 30, 1944. Dolly was a Member of Harmony Chapter 25 OES and Navy Mothers.
Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, William Matteson in 1993; brother; 2 sisters; son, Paul Matteson; granddaughter, Clarice Emick; great-grandson, Benjamin Emick.
Dolly is survived by son,
Bill and Mara Matteson, of Council Bluffs; daughters, Rosie Matteson, of Lynn Haven, Fla.; JoAnna and Tom Gildersleeve, of Panama City, Fla.; Barbara and Emmett Honenfee, of Killeen, Texas; 14 grandchildren; her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service on Monday, at 1 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home, 121 So. 7th Street. Visitation with family one hour prior to the service. Burial, Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to VFW Post # 737 or American Legion Rainbow Post # 2.
