Joan Marilyn Mattingly, died peacefully at home in Council Bluffs, on March 25, 2020. Joan was the second of five children born to Eulalia (Grote) and Charles Loney. She was born on a farm outside Atlantic, Iowa, on May 30, 1934, on a record-setting day for heat, 105 degrees! Joan grew up during WWII. Her father traveled for work and the family lived in several small towns. Joan attended different schools: in grades kindergarten and first, the family lived in Neola, Iowa; second grade was spent in Gowery, Iowa; third grade was in Eudora, Kan., (while in Eudora, Joan suffered a ruptured appendix and was treated in a hospital in Lawrence, Kan., that Joan always referred to as the "big hospital"). The family settled back in Neola, in time for Joan to begin fourth grade, and remained there. Despite all the earlier moves and different schools, Joan graduated second in her class from St. Patrick's High School. During high school, Joan worked afternoons at the bank, and evenings at the drug store. She did secretarial work for attorney Henry Rowling, ironed shirts, babysat, and cleaned houses. Joan spent many hours on her grandparents' farm, baking cookies for Grandpa Grote and helping Grandma Grote prepare chickens for dinner. Joan met her future husband, George, while she was a senior in high school, and he was living in Underwood, Iowa. They met after church at St. Pat's in Neola and went for coffee and doughnuts. Joan described George as "a good man," and someone she loved for the rest of her life. George and Joan began their married life in a small trailer that they would move from town to town, as they relocated frequently due to his work. Their first child, Christopher, was born in Neola, and celebrated his first birthday in Arizona, where they were staying on a Native American reservation. As the number of children grew, they realized they wanted to have a more permanent address. They settled in Centerville, Iowa, moving from the trailer to a six bedroom house which had the distinction of formerly being a railroad boarding house during the town's heyday. That house remained the family's home for many years. In each town where they lived, Joan and George joined the Catholic Church. Joan found companionship and comfort in her faith. For many years, Joan was a member of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW), which she served in leadership roles. Through her travels for the DCCW she met Barbara Bush and Mother Teresa, and visited Rome, where she attended a mass officiated by Pope John Paul II. Joan was a very active member at her church in Centerville, where she became good friends with many of the Precious Blood Society priests, and joined the Precious Blood Companions. She was a communion minister and a lector. Joan participated in church choirs throughout her life and loved to sing! Joan was also active in civic life. As an elected member of the Centerville City Council, she helped bring businesses to Centerville. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, George Mattingly; and her sons, Phillip Mattingly and Jeffrey Mattingly. She is survived by her children, Chris Mattingly (Michele), Kathleen Mattingly, Marianne Van Meter (the late Cliff Van Meter, Jr.), Monica Mathias (Bill), Julie Mattingly (Kenny Paxston), Stephen Mattingly (Weiping), and Jimmey Mattingly (Sheila Schulte); her grandchildren, Echo Mattingly, Cary Kirke (Jason), Amber Tesch (Steven), Logan Farley (Conor), Cliff Van Meter III, Merritt Grace Davis (Steven), Lark Dunham, Matthew Dunham, Gabe Mattingly, Libby Mattingly, Taylor Daniels and Dian Mattingly; her great-grandchildren, Lauren Jamail, Brady Jamail, Evan Jamail, Clifford Davis, Colton Davis, Madisun Mattingly, Maxwell Mattingly, Izik Mattingly, Ava Bride, Lacy Ann Wallace and Leslie Ann Wallace. She was also predeceased by her parents, Eulalia and Charles Loney; brother, Charles Loney; her sisters, Jean Hall and Joyce Eckman. She is survived by her brother, Michael Loney; her sisters-in-law, Luci Loney, Joan Mattingly and Jane Cataldo; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great- nephews. Private burial will take place at Haines Cemetery, in Centerville. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Centerville to help fund the new sound system, and may be dropped off or mailed to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, 1900 South 18th Street, Centerville, Iowa 52544.
