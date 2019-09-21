Mary M. "Betty" Mauer
Mary M. "Betty" Mauer, age 96, passed away September 19, 2019.
She was born in Neola, Iowa, on June 7, 1923, to the late George H. and Ruby E. (Wheeler) Armstrong. After high school, she worked for the government as an inspector during World War II. Betty and her husband operated their businesses together and she even drove one of their Standard Oil Trucks. She had been a Cub Scout Leader and was a member of Neola Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Armstrong.
Betty is survived by her husband of 74 years, Raymond Mauer; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Phyllis Mauer, Terry and Jan Mauer; 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., Monday, also at the funeral home. Interment will be later that afternoon in the Neola Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Neola Presbyterian Church, Neola Fire and Rescue or Minden Fire and Rescue.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.