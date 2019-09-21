Connie L. Maurer
Connie L. Maurer, age 77, of Council Bluffs, passed away on September 17, 2019, at her home.
Connie was born on March 11, 1942, in Council Bluffs, to the late Roy and Lucille (Rogers) Gordon. She worked as a cashier at K-Mart for 17 years, retiring in 2015.
Connie is survived by her significant other, Al Maurer, of Council Bluffs; sister, Judy Allison, of Norwalk, Iowa; nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Memorial service will be Monday, September 23, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Maher-Woodring Funeral Home. Luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Family will direct memorials.
