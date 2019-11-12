Forrest
"Frosty" McClelland Mayberry
Forrest "Frosty" McClelland Mayberry, age 90, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away November 10, 2019.
Funeral services are Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation, Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., both at Peterson Mortuary. Interment with military rites at Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials directed to Glenwood Fire & Rescue, Asera Care Hospice or charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.