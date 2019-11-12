Forrest

"Frosty" McClelland Mayberry

Forrest "Frosty" McClelland Mayberry, age 90, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away November 10, 2019.

Funeral services are Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation, Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., both at Peterson Mortuary. Interment with military rites at Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials directed to Glenwood Fire & Rescue, Asera Care Hospice or charity of your choice.

