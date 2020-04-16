Helen Maxine McCool Helen Maxine McCool, age 95, passed away April 13, 2020. She was born September 5, 1924, to the late Hubert and Katie (Self) Shew, in Atlas, Texas. Services will take place in Paris, Texas at a later date.
Service information
2:00PM
South Church Street at Jefferson Road
Paris, TX 75460
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.