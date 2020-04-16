Helen Maxine McCool Helen Maxine McCool, age 95, passed away April 13, 2020. She was born September 5, 1924, to the late Hubert and Katie (Self) Shew, in Atlas, Texas. Services will take place in Paris, Texas at a later date.

Service information

Apr 21
Graveside Service
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
2:00PM
Evergreen Cemetery
South Church Street at Jefferson Road
Paris, TX 75460
