Frederick A. McCormick
Frederick McCormick, age 58, passed away September 25, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs on March 31, 1961, to Harold and Rose (Long) McCormick.
Frederick was preceded in death by his father; son, Bradley McCormick; brother, Sam McCormick.
Frederick is survived by mother, Rose McCormick; his siblings, Bob McCormick (Dorothy), Gary McCormick (Julie), Janie Linden (Russ), Harold McCormick, Jr. (Tammy); fiancée, Carla Potter; and her children, Tyler, Ashley, Tanner and Zachary Potter; 2 grandsons; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
