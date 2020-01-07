Betty Lou McCreary
Betty Lou McCreary, age 89, passed away January 4, 2020.
She was born in Greeley, Colo., on March 30, 1930.
Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the Hazel Dell Cemetery for a graveside service.
