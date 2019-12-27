Beverly Jane (McNeal) McCumber
Beverly Jane (McNeal) McCumber, age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 25, 2019.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on January 31, 1933, to the late Truman and Florence (Ruby) McNeal. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1951. She was a secretary locally until she traveled to Biloxi, Miss., to marry the love of her life, George, in 1953, and then became a secretary for the Air Force there. When they returned home to Council Bluffs, she worked at Wilson Junior High and then at Abraham Lincoln High School, for 26 years until she retired in 1995. She adored the principals, co-workers, teachers and students. She was efficient and organized and much appreciated.
She was a long-time member of Holy Family Church, where she taught first-grade catechism for decades, she was a Eucharistic Minister for several years, and was a member of the Rosary Society. She served the church in many roles and enjoyed her many friends there. Bev loved her family and spent many happy hours fishing, boating and working in the yard. She was always volunteering to babysit grandchildren, paint a room, or organize a party, desk, room or office. She met her cherished friends each day at the mall to visit and share a laugh and walk for exercise. Her life was full and blessed. George and Bev were a model couple who happily spent every day together. She will be missed.
Survivors include her husband, George; her son, Steve and wife, Tina; her daughter, Paula and husband, Dan; and son, Ken and wife, Mary; 8 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wake service, Sunday, 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, with visitation to follow until 5 p.m. Funeral Mass, Monday, 11 a.m., at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church. Interment in Memorial Park Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the church social hall. Memorials are suggested to Saint Albert Schools.
