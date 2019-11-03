Ssgt. Brian McDaniel
Staff Sergeant Brian McDaniel, age 31, passed away October 27, 2019.
He was born in Denver, Colo., on March 31, 1988, to Max and Kaylene McDaniel. He graduated from West Harrison Community School with the class of 2006. He joined the Army in 2007 and was currently an active duty soldier stationed at Ft. Riley, Kan. Brian married his middle school sweetheart, Katie, on October 19, 2007, in Pisgah, Iowa. Brian's hobbies included fishing, boating, swimming, baseball and basketball. He loved his family and was also very active in his community alongside coaching his children's sports teams. He was loved by many.
He is preceded in death by his father-in-law, George Moore.
Brian is survived by his wife, Katie; son, Peyton; daughter, Bailey; parents, Max and Kaylene; grandparents, Gary and Mirita Moore; sisters, Kristen McDaniel (Matt Neilsen) and Kara (Brent) Frizzell; mother-in-law, Marcie Moore; sisters-in-law, Carla Moore and Brandi Moore; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is Monday, 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment is in the Crescent, Iowa Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
