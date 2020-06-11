Larry Lee McGee, age 73, passed away June 3, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1947, to the late Clyde and Daisy (Stillwell) McGee, in Council Bluffs. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by brothers, Donovan, Max, Rex and Jimmy; sister, Betty; grandson, Evan . He is survived by his children, Troy, Kim, Corie and Kristi; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Leona Perdue; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service is 2 p.m., on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Jun 14
Memorial Service
Sunday, June 14, 2020
2:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
