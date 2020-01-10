Charles "Chuck" McIntosh
Charles McIntosh, age 86, loving husband, extraordinary father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, died on January 7, 2020, from complications of multi-myeloma, and was surrounded by the love of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Boyce McIntosh; and wife, Dusty.
He is survived by his children, Paula (Jim) Nock, Cheryl (Steve) Crandell, Denise (Jim) Hoag, Christine (Jim) Bever; step children, Jason (Brittany) Gearhart, Darcy (Keith) Holmes; 13 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Chuck was born to the late Lloyd and Millie McIntosh in Omaha, Neb. When Chuck was 8, his mother and baby brother died during childbirth. He then became part of a blended family with his step-mother, Violet and her children. After completing 8th grade, Chuck was sent to Newman Grove, Neb., to work on a farm where he was taken in by a loving family, the Regal's.
Inspired by his step-brother, Bob Thomas, Chuck bravely joined the Marines in December 1952, becoming a tank commander in the Korean War and was stationed in California and Korea for the next 3 years. After the military, he moved to Council Bluffs, where he trained to become an auto mechanic. All his family and friends knew not to ask him, "You were a Marine?" as he would quickly correct you and say "I still am, once a Marine, always a Marine." Chuck married his first wife in 1955 and they raised 4 daughters, Paula, Cheryl, Denise and Chris. He continued his mechanic career becoming a Service Manager for Caskey Dodge and other dealerships, eventually owning his own company for 12 years, McIntosh Transmission.
He grew up during the Depression Era, who always had a job (sometimes two), even in retirement when he worked as a maintenance man for Dodge Golf Course until he was 82 years old. Chuck married Dusty Gearhart on March 3, 1988, and was fortunate to become part of another loving family including his step-children, Jason Gearhart and Darcy Holmes. Chuck always put family first and was the foundation and rock for them. He was the toughest, hardest working man, that complained very little, if ever, and appreciated the smallest moments with his family. He was a true gentleman, a simple man, with little needs or wants and mostly he was a reliable man that you could count on to help you with a chore or get you through a bad time. And the humor he had throughout his life and until the end, was never ending including quiet subtle jokes that caught you off guard and made you chuckle. Mostly, his love for his family was the most precious incredible gift he could give them with strict, but unconditional love that will stay with them for generations to come.
He died peacefully with his family by his side and it's comforting to know he has joined his parents, Dusty, and his 2 pups, Jake and Junior. He was the most extraordinary of ordinary men that is very rare to find these days and he will be missed tremendously.
Memorial service is Saturday, 9 a.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.