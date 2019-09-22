James
LeRoy McIntosh
James (Jimmy Mac) LeRoy McIntosh, passed away September 14, 2019.
He was born March 6, 1957.
James was preceded in death by his father, Richard LeRoy McIntosh; sister, Patricia (McIntosh) Ruess; wife, Lisa; other family, dear friends, and beloved dogs Jerry Springer and Bailey, among others.
He is survived by mother, Grace McIntosh; sister, Diana McIntosh; niece, Autumn Bent (David); his great-niece, Neveah; his great-nephews, Cody and Michael Bent; nephew, Aaron Ruess; and other family and friends.
Jim served his country as a staff sergeant in the U.S. army from 1983 to 1988. He worked for years as a horse trainer in the thoroughbred racing circuit including AkSarBen. He worked for 20 years as a Television Engineer at UNO and part-time as bartender at the Club Turf.
There will be no services held.
