Dennis D. McKean
Dennis D. McKean passed away August 1, 2019.
He was born February 9, 1936.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and brother.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna; children, Dennise, Darren (Becky), Dave (Lori); grandchildren, Tena (Jack) Gryder, Tyler (Katie) Neill, Megan (Jake) Koch, Ryan (Shannon) McKean, his great-grandchildren, Landon, Lawson and Lennox Koch, Emery and Avery Gryder; many nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.
Visitation, Tuesday, at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary, 2 to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., at Grace Baptist Church, Papillion, Neb. Interment, Valley View Cemetery, Persia, Iowa. Memorials to Mercy Network Foundation c/o Grace Baptist Church.
