Marion J. McKeown
Marion J. McKeown, age 93, passed away December 16, 2019.
She was born in Omaha, Neb., on July 29, 1926, to the late William and Mildred (Pavlovic) Chapman. She graduated from Omaha Central High School with the class of 1944. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, LaVerne McKeown; son, Michael McKeown; brother, Jack Chapman.
She is survived by her son, Daniel McKeown (Judi); daughter-in-law, Mary McKeown; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.