Rita McKern

Rita (James) McKern, age 73, of Council Bluffs, passed away on February 29, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 11 a.m., at Queen of Apostles Church, 3304 4th Ave., Council Bluffs. Luncheon will immediately follow the service.

Service information

Mar 7
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
Corpus Christi Parish - Queen of Apostles Church
3304 4th Ave
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501
