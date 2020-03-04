Rita McKern
Rita (James) McKern, age 73, of Council Bluffs, passed away on February 29, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 11 a.m., at Queen of Apostles Church, 3304 4th Ave., Council Bluffs. Luncheon will immediately follow the service.
