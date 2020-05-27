Sara "Sally" E. McKnight, age 79, passed away May 25, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1940, to the late Howard and Margaret (Shearburn) Haggstrom, in St. Paul, Neb. Sally was a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital, Jennie Edmundson and Bethany Lutheran Home, in Council Bluffs for many years. Sally was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Charles "Bud" Gilbert (Barb); daughter, Jane McNew (Darrell); brother, Bruce Haggstrom (Linda); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

May 29
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
May 29
Graveside Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00PM
Cedar Lawn Cemetery
Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
