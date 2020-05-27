Sara "Sally" E. McKnight, age 79, passed away May 25, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1940, to the late Howard and Margaret (Shearburn) Haggstrom, in St. Paul, Neb. Sally was a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital, Jennie Edmundson and Bethany Lutheran Home, in Council Bluffs for many years. Sally was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Charles "Bud" Gilbert (Barb); daughter, Jane McNew (Darrell); brother, Bruce Haggstrom (Linda); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
+1
+1
Service information
May 29
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 29
Graveside Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Cedar Lawn Cemetery
Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.