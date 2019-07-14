Doreen M. McNeil
Doreen M. McNeil, age 60, of Crescent, Iowa, passed away at her home on July 12, 2019.
She was born in Omaha, Neb., on April 18, 1959, to the late Robert and Karen (Radil) Branigan. Doreen graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. She worked at Mutual of Omaha for over 30 years and was the owner of the Pink Poodle Restaurant.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Branigan.
Doreen is survived by her husband of 41 years, John McNeil II; sons, John McNeil III (Ashley Schafer), Joseph McNeil (Jennifer), Josh McNeil (Ellie); siblings, Doug Branigan, Lynn Branigan (Gardner Broadbent), Mike Branigan, Jack Branigan (Rhonda), Suzi Peregoy (Tim), Ron Branigan (Joyce); mother-in-law, Barbara Crowder (Gene); 8 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Hazel Dell Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
