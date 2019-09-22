Thomas Edward Merksick
Thomas Edward Merksick, age 63, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 19, 2019, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Tom was born, October 12, 1955, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Pete and Helen (Donnelly) Merksick, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. Tom was the Business Manager for Local 1140 and a member of the American Legion.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kent and Patrick; sister, Kathleen; former wife Alice; grandson, Kouper West; nephew, Jake Combs.
Tom leaves behind daughters, Mandie Merksick (Jason West), Sarah (Josh) Stone; son, Jared (Kara) Merksick; grandchildren, Emma West, Michael, Olivia and Gavin Merksick, Brendon Beller, Bailey Coy and Austin Stone; brothers and sisters, Steve (Mary) Merksick, Tom's favorite sister Annie (Joe) Williams, Betty (Frank) Wiederkehr, Barbara (Bob) Belt, Susie Combs, Tony (Donetta) Merksick; sister-in-law, Kelly Merksick; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services Wednesday, 10 a.m., all at funeral home. Tom will be laid to rest with his grandson Kouper at Garner Township Cemetery. Family to direct memorials.
