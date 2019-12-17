Andrew P. Merrill
Andrew P. Merrill, age 38, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 5, 2019.
Andrew was born March 14, 1981, to Michael Merrill and Christine E. Hanisch. He graduated from Lewis Central High School, and worked in the IT Department at Metro Community College.
He is preceded in death by his father, Michael. Survivors include his children, Cody, Noah, Alice and William Merrill; and the children's mother, Jessica Merrill; mother, Christine E. Merrill; and his stepfather, Harold Brodahl, of Council Bluffs; sister, Amy Guzman and husband Pablo, of Kansas City, Mo.; nephews, Alexander and Nicholas; aunts, Lois Payton, Bobby Rolfe, Kathy (Horst) Rossbund and Mary Dierks; uncles, John Hanisch, Jim Hanisch and Vernon Osbourn; numerous cousins.
Funeral service, Thursday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 239 Frank Street. Memorials will be directed by the family.
