Esther

J.

Messerschmidt

Esther Messerschmidt, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully on February 23, 2020, at the age of 92, in Avoca, Iowa.

Esther is survived by her children, Steven James Messerschmidt (Ann), Stanley Joseph Messerschmidt (Sue), Paula Marie Heck (Andy), Patricia Mae Kroll (Jim) and Stewart Jerome Messerschmidt (Trudy); 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

She was greeted in heaven by her husband; parents; siblings; and a son, Sidney Jerard.

Esther was born upstairs in the front room, on the 5th of September 1927, in Avoca, Iowa, to Albert Walton Rock and Mary Boggs Rock. She attended Walnut Lane Country School and graduated from Shelby High School in 1944. She attended the Commercial Extension in Omaha, Neb., where she learned secretarial skills. Just two days after graduating from here, she began working at the Bemis Bag Co. as a secretary and payroll clerk from 1945 to 1947. She married Jerome Arthur Messerschmidt on December 15, 1945. Esther also worked as a cashier at the Copper Kettle for 25 years and retired at the age of 74. She and Jerome raised five children together and were married for 49 years.

Esther was a devoted Catholic and a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Parish and the Rosary Society. Over her life, she lived in Avoca, Omaha, Persia, Iowa, Shelby, Iowa, and lastly on her farm in Neola, Iowa, for 36 years (1983 to 2019). She loved having family gathered together for holidays and other special occasions. She will be remembered as a strong, kind, gentle, witty and generous woman. She will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew her.

Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m., on Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Patrick's Church, in Neola, with a recitation of the Rosary starting at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the church. Inurnment is in Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Patrick's Church.

To send flowers to the family of Esther Messerschmidt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 29
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:30AM
St. Patricks Catholic Church - Neola
308 4th Street
PO Box 127
Neola, IA 51559
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Esther's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Feb 28
Recitation of the Rosary
Friday, February 28, 2020
6:00PM
St. Patricks Catholic Church - Neola
308 4th Street
PO Box 127
Neola, IA 51559
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Esther's Recitation of the Rosary begins.
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
St. Patricks Catholic Church - Neola
308 4th Street
PO Box 127
Neola, IA 51559
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Esther's Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.