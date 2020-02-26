Esther
J.
Messerschmidt
Esther Messerschmidt, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully on February 23, 2020, at the age of 92, in Avoca, Iowa.
Esther is survived by her children, Steven James Messerschmidt (Ann), Stanley Joseph Messerschmidt (Sue), Paula Marie Heck (Andy), Patricia Mae Kroll (Jim) and Stewart Jerome Messerschmidt (Trudy); 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
She was greeted in heaven by her husband; parents; siblings; and a son, Sidney Jerard.
Esther was born upstairs in the front room, on the 5th of September 1927, in Avoca, Iowa, to Albert Walton Rock and Mary Boggs Rock. She attended Walnut Lane Country School and graduated from Shelby High School in 1944. She attended the Commercial Extension in Omaha, Neb., where she learned secretarial skills. Just two days after graduating from here, she began working at the Bemis Bag Co. as a secretary and payroll clerk from 1945 to 1947. She married Jerome Arthur Messerschmidt on December 15, 1945. Esther also worked as a cashier at the Copper Kettle for 25 years and retired at the age of 74. She and Jerome raised five children together and were married for 49 years.
Esther was a devoted Catholic and a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Parish and the Rosary Society. Over her life, she lived in Avoca, Omaha, Persia, Iowa, Shelby, Iowa, and lastly on her farm in Neola, Iowa, for 36 years (1983 to 2019). She loved having family gathered together for holidays and other special occasions. She will be remembered as a strong, kind, gentle, witty and generous woman. She will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew her.
Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m., on Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Patrick's Church, in Neola, with a recitation of the Rosary starting at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the church. Inurnment is in Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Patrick's Church.
