Kim I. "Mick" Mickey

Kim I. "Mick" Mickey, age 67, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 1, 2019, at CHI-Mercy Hospital.

Memorial visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.

