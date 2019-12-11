Kim I. "Mick" Mickey
Kim I. "Mick" Mickey, age 67, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 1, 2019, at CHI-Mercy Hospital.
Memorial visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.
