Kim I. "Mick" Mickey
Kim I. "Mick" Mickey, age 67, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 1, 2019, at CHI-Mercy Hospital.
Mick was born June 22, 1952, in Council Bluffs, to the late Norman and Charlotte (Core) Mickey. He graduated from Carson, Iowa High School in 1970 and attended Peru State College for 2 years. Mick proudly served his country from 1972 to 1974 in the U.S. Army. He was a former deputy with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Department and was the head of security at Harrah's. Mick loved hunting, fishing, karaoking and the Kansas City Chiefs.
In addition to his father and mother, Mick was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Keith Murphy; and sister-in-law, Peggy Mass.
Mick is survived by his wife of 24 years, Nancy (Murphy) Mickey, of Council Bluffs; daughter, Scarlett (Brad) Shaw, of Weatherford, Texas; grandchildren, Sam and Albert Shaw; stepson, Scott McNeal; stepdaughter, Erin (Jeff) Chambers, all of Council Bluffs; several step grandchildren; sister, Pam (Rich) Subject, of Apple Valley, Minn.; brother, Steve (Rose) Mickey. of Fort Calhoun, Neb.; mother-in-law, Helen Murphy; sister-in-law, Molly Kuehl; brother-in-law, Jim (Cyndi) Murphy, all of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews.
It was Mick's wish to be cremated and services will be held at a later date. The family will direct memorial contributions.
