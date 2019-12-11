Elizabeth A. Miller
Elizabeth A. Miller, age 90, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 9, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Home.
Elizabeth was born, April 1, 1929, in Omaha, Neb.; to the late Otto R. and Ana Wilhelmina Spraktes Nielsen. She was united in marriage to Rudolph Miller on September 29, 1956. Elizabeth worked in Occupational Therapy at Jennie Edmundson Hospital and was a longtime volunteer at Jennie Edmundson, American Red Cross, Family Service, Habitat for Humanity, and Phoenix House. Her memberships include PEO, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where she was an active member.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rudolph "Rudy" in 2002; brothers, Richard Nielsen and wife Clara "Tork", Robert Nielsen and wife Ella M.
Survivors include niece, Martha Ann Schreiber and husband Mike, of Omaha, and many other friends.
Visitation, will be Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral service, Friday, 10:30 a.m., at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Elizabeth will be laid to rest with husband Rudy at Memorial Park Cemetery followed by a luncheon back at Emmanuel. Family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.