George W. Miller
George W. Miller, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 14, 2019.
George was born June 21, 1943, in Oakland, Iowa, to the late Linn S. and Daisy (Lauver) Miller. He graduated high school and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. George was a parts clerk for Reagan Buick Infiniti for many years, retiring in 2005. He was a member of Southside Christian Church and an active member in the church choir.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, John Miller; sister, Karen Ryan; and nephew, Travis Miller.
George is survived by his brother, Robert Dale Allen, of Missouri; sister, Doris Lee Thomas, of Texas; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Inurnment, Wednesday, 10 a.m., in Oakland Cemetery Quincy, Carbon, Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Music Ministry at Southside Christian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.