Mary L.
Miller
Mary L. Miller, age 79, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Northcrest Living Center.
Mary was born on May 5, 1940, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Kenneth and Vesta (Oliver) Turnbull. Mary worked in security for Wackenhut Securities.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Breeden, in 2005; son, David Holman; brother, Robert.
Mary is survived by son, Michael Young, of Council Bluffs; daughter, Tammy and Paul Stickrod, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary; brothers, Kenneth, David and Chancy; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Mary's request was cremation with no services.
