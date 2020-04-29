Patricia Ann "Patti" Miller, age 58, passed away April 26, 2020. She was born September 25, 1961, in Chicago, Ill., to Carl and Marilyn Sobczak. Patti is survived by her husband, Ronald Miller; sons, Robert (Amy) White, Michael White; grandsons, Connor and Kyle White; mother, Marilyn (Richard) Dvorak; father, Carl Sobczak; sisters, Kimberly (Jack) Taylor, Darlene Sobczak, Kathleen (Dean) Lardner, Beverly (John) Carlock, Jeannette (Phil) Dattilo; nieces; nephews; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is Thursday, April 30, 2020, 2 to 6 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service, Friday, May 1, 2020, 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Memorials will be directed by the family.

Service information

Apr 30
Visitation
Thursday, April 30, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
May 1
Funeral Service
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
