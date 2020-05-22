Joanne Shea Monaco, passed away May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Alfred Monaco, Jr.; by parents, Daniel and Mary Agnes Shea; by brothers, Bill Shea (Iris), Don Shea (Madeline, Pat), Terry Shea (Mary), Tim Shea (Darlene), Ronnie Shea (Tillie); by sisters, Nancy Plainer, Kathy Lierman (John) and LoRayne Van Wyk. She is survived by daughters, Jeannine Tawzer, Jannette Tawzer, Julianne Wilkerson (Bill); grandchildren, Goldin Dole (Chris), Cody Tawzer (Amanda); step-children, Susan Vaughan (John), Debra McMahon (Tim), Al Monaco III (Cindy), Chris Monaco (Carol); brother, Tom Shea (Marge, Lorna); sister, Pauline Fox; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Born in Council Bluffs, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1946. She had a long time career as a singer and entertainer in supper, night and service clubs throughout the Omaha, Neb., Metro area. In Shenandoah, Iowa, she sang with the John Leacox Big Band. Joanne owned and operated the Buntz-Tawzer Funeral Home for 15 years with former husband, Jim Tawzer in Shenandoah. There, they raised three daughters, Jann, Jean and Juli Tawzer. Joanne was active in the S.W. Iowa Theatre Group and starred in several productions. In Omaha, she was Executive Assistant to the President of the School of Nursing at the University of Nebraska Hospital, and for 16 years served as Executive Secretary to the CEO at Hawkins Construction. Memorials to Alzheimers Association. Services pending.
