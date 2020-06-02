Richard Allen "Hi Pockets" Montang, age 60, of Callaway, Neb., passed away May 29, 2020. Richard was born in Omaha, Neb., on August 11, 1959. He graduated from Logan High School, in Logan, Iowa. He worked as a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad for fifteen years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing and riding motorcycles. He was actively involved in The Guardians of the Children. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Minnie Montang; brother, Raymond Montang; nephew, Edward Eugene Wilson. Richard is survived by his wife, Heidi "Fed Ex"; siblings, Rodney and Janie Montang, Patrick and Doris Montang, Clayton and Donna Montang, Nancy and Terrance Vance, Terry and Mia Montang; children, Richard "JR" and Stacy Montang, Brandon "Old Man" and Julie "Blue Light Special" Montang, Yentle "One" and Loren "Dodge" Dyas, Theresa "Two" and John Vandyke, Tasha "Three" Montang; sister-in-law, Sharon Montang; grandchildren, Nicholas "Nickel", Maddisun "Wiggles", Mackenzie "Squirrel", Sophia Oktober "Tumor", Athena "Shorty", Lillian "Sour Puss", George, Chase "Fat Head" and Bella "Bubble Butt"; his myriad of nieces and nephews; and his multitude of friends. Visitation will be at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a memorial service to follow on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the same location.

To send flowers to the family of Richard Montang , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 2
Visitation
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 3
Memorial Visitation
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
1:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.