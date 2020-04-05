John R. Montgomery, age 80, passed away April 2, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, on August 28, 1939, to the late Ben and Ruth (McGonagle) Montgomery. John retired from Union Pacific Railroad and was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Montgomery; children, Julia Burris (Dale), Greg Montgomery (Lisa), Dave Montgomery (Roxanne), and Jeff Montgomery (Marcia); brother, Richard Montgomery (Jennifer); 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral service for his immediate family will be 10 a.m., on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 239 Frank Street, in Council Bluffs. The church will stream the service on their Facebook page. Interment, in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church.

